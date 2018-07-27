Foresight Energy (FELP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Foresight Energy Partners LP is a producer and marketer of thermal coal. It operates four underground mining complexes, all in the Illinois Basin region of the United States. The Company’s mining complexes consist of: Williamson Energy, LLC, Sugar Camp Energy, LLC, Hillsboro Energy, LLC and Macoupin Energy, LLC. It markets and sells its coal to a diverse customer base including electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern United States, as well as the seaborne thermal coal market. Foresight Energy Partners LP is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of FELP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893. Foresight Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. equities analysts anticipate that Foresight Energy will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

