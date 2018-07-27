Ford Motor (F) Trading Down 0.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.94. 963,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,821,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 572,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 89,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

