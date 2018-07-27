Ford Motor (F) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on F. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

Ford Motor traded up $0.05, hitting $9.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,821,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $55,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,527,000 after buying an additional 30,645,741 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 188,248,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,085,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,992,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,237 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,560,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,330,000 after purchasing an additional 497,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

