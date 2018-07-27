FNB Bancorp (FNBG) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNBG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FNB Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0259808435757 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FNB Bancorp remained flat at $$37.82 during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $283.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.32. FNB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Get FNB Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

FNB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Northern California that provides business and commercial banking services for individuals and small to mid-sized businesses primarily in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts, including individual interest-bearing negotiable orders of withdrawal, money market accounts and/or accounts combining checking and savings accounts with automatic transfer capabilities, IRA accounts, time certificates of deposit, direct deposit services, and computer cash management with access through the Internet.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.