Flycoin (FLY) Price Tops $1.06

Flycoin (CURRENCY:FLY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Flycoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Flycoin has a total market cap of $223,386.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000515 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000990 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Flycoin

Flycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2016. Flycoin’s total supply is 210,806 coins.

Flycoin Coin Trading

Flycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

