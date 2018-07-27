Flybe Group (FLYB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Flybe Group (LON:FLYB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLYB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flybe Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HSBC lowered Flybe Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Get Flybe Group alerts:

Shares of Flybe Group traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01), reaching GBX 41.50 ($0.55), during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,607. Flybe Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30.01 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 49.70 ($0.66).

In other news, insider Ian Milne purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,945.07).

About Flybe Group

Flybe Group plc engages in the operation of airlines. The company operates through Flybe UK and Flybe Aviation Services segments. The Flybe UK segment offers scheduled passenger transportation in the United Kingdom, as well as scheduled passenger transportation from the United Kingdom to rest of Europe; and training programs.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Flybe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flybe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.