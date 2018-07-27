FirstCash Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash stock opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Mikel D. Faulkner purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.89 per share, for a total transaction of $146,013.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,879.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on FirstCash from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.