First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 15th

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund remained flat at $$14.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,392. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

