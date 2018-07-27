First Solar (FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.74, but opened at $53.67. First Solar shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 6610499 shares traded.

The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on First Solar from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Williams Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $90.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $221,919.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,297.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $679,583.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,998 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,949 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 252,883 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,973 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.73.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.