First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 22.02%.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.10, hitting $40.65, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock alerts:

FMBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock news, Director Mary Westerhold bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,653.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.