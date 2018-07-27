First Merchants (FRME) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 10991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other First Merchants news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $197,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60 shares of company stock worth $2,672 and sold 6,147 shares worth $274,503. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Merchants by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

