First Merchants Corp Sells 1,850 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

