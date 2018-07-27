First Merchants Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of BP plc (BP)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BP by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,034,000 after buying an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $78,147,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of BP by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,524,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,419,000 after buying an additional 676,392 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $24,245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $23,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Shares of BP opened at $44.53 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP plc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 billion. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

