First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Wayfair Inc (W)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Wayfair by 230.3% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,661,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,970 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 40.0% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 14.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,696,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,260,000 after purchasing an additional 331,656 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 23.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 769,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,943,000 after purchasing an additional 144,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $7,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 18,366 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $2,009,975.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $49,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,654 shares of company stock valued at $19,838,230 over the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ifs Securities downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Wayfair to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

Shares of Wayfair opened at $118.47 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 31,507.11% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.