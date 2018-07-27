First Interstate Bank Sells 5,327 Shares of American Express (AXP)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.8% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 72,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,994,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $889,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,706.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,390,448 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

American Express stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a one year low of $83.33 and a one year high of $103.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.