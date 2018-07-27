First Interstate Bank Has $229,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,187,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,164,000 after buying an additional 3,289,728 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,049,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,669,000 after buying an additional 2,546,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 221.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,315,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,911,000 after buying an additional 1,595,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,847,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,421,000 after buying an additional 1,415,180 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $24,037,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home opened at $20.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $752.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.