First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INBK. FIG Partners lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp traded down $0.35, hitting $30.60, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 49,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.10. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 268,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

