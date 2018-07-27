First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million.

Shares of First Financial Northwest traded down $1.40, reaching $18.33, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, VP Joann E. Lee sold 22,520 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $391,172.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,088 shares in the company, valued at $418,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ronnie J. Clariza sold 16,780 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $291,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,745 shares in the company, valued at $516,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,580 shares of company stock worth $1,768,861. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FIG Partners downgraded First Financial Northwest to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

