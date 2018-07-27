First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million.
Shares of First Financial Northwest traded down $1.40, reaching $18.33, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FIG Partners downgraded First Financial Northwest to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.