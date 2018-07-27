First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hilliard Lyons downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded First Financial Bancorp from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp traded down $0.25, reaching $31.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 4,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,782. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

In related news, Director John T. Neighbours sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claude E. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $1,128,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,229 shares of company stock worth $1,841,705. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

