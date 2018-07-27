First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) & Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Head to Head Contrast

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.4% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Quest Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.47 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -8.67 Quest Diagnostics $7.71 billion 1.89 $772.00 million $5.40 19.88

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Healthcare Solutions. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Quest Diagnostics pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Choice Healthcare Solutions does not pay a dividend. Quest Diagnostics pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quest Diagnostics 0 10 10 0 2.50

First Choice Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $109.69, suggesting a potential upside of 2.19%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% Quest Diagnostics 10.56% 15.45% 7.33%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. Its Diagnostic Solutions segment offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and health information technology solutions for healthcare organizations and clinicians. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

