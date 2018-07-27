First Bancorp (FBP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Merion Capital Group upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Bancorp from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

First Bancorp traded up $0.01, reaching $8.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,152,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,233. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 55.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

