FinnCap Raises Scientific Digital Imaging (SDI) Price Target to GBX 42

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.56) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Scientific Digital Imaging opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.54) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.85 ($0.46).

About Scientific Digital Imaging

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers scientific instruments and systems for DNA and protein analysis, microbial colony counting automation, life and material sciences microscopy, and clinical imaging applications; low light imaging cameras for astronomy and life sciences applications; CCD cameras; and infrared imaging systems for art examination applications.

