FinnCap Raises Scientific Digital Imaging (SDI) Price Target to GBX 42

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.56) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.
Scientific Digital Imaging opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.54) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.85 ($0.46).
About Scientific Digital Imaging
