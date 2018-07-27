Findel plc (FDL) Insider Stuart Caldwell Purchases 16,636 Shares

Findel plc (LON:FDL) insider Stuart Caldwell purchased 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,741.64 ($65,839.36).
Shares of FDL opened at GBX 300 ($3.97) on Friday. Findel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.11).
Findel Company Profile
