Findel plc (FDL) Insider Stuart Caldwell Purchases 16,636 Shares

Findel plc (LON:FDL) insider Stuart Caldwell purchased 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,741.64 ($65,839.36).

Shares of FDL opened at GBX 300 ($3.97) on Friday. Findel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($3.11).

Findel plc supplies general merchandise to the home and education sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Express Gifts, Findel Education, and Overseas Sourcing segments. The Express Gifts segment engages in direct mail order businesses in the U.K., offering a range of home and leisure items, clothing, toys, and gifts online and through catalogue.

