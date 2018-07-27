Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,424 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,931,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $104.82 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

