Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,006 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,720,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47,850 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,094,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,157,000 after acquiring an additional 648,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,769,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,236,000 after acquiring an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,418,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,129 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $125.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $131.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

