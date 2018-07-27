Financial Contrast: Verisign (VRSN) and Evolving Systems (EVOL)

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Verisign has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Verisign and Evolving Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.17 billion 12.65 $457.24 million $3.68 41.29 Evolving Systems $28.81 million 1.09 $2.51 million N/A N/A

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verisign and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verisign presently has a consensus price target of $113.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.47%. Given Verisign’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verisign is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 40.41% -37.57% 16.68% Evolving Systems 6.52% 8.27% 5.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verisign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisign beats Evolving Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

