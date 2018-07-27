Financial Comparison: SEI Investments (SEIC) versus Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. SEI Investments pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Waddell & Reed Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 30.25% 29.98% 24.81% Waddell & Reed Financial 11.76% 17.97% 11.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Waddell & Reed Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.53 billion 6.23 $404.38 million $2.32 26.14 Waddell & Reed Financial $1.16 billion 1.35 $141.27 million $1.92 9.91

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial. Waddell & Reed Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEI Investments and Waddell & Reed Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Waddell & Reed Financial 4 3 0 0 1.43

SEI Investments currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given SEI Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Waddell & Reed Financial.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Waddell & Reed Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partners' variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

