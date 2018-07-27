Financial Comparison: Hamilton Lane (HLNE) and STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX)

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) and STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Lane and STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Lane 7.11% 78.74% 31.78% STONECASTLE Fin/COM 67.90% N/A N/A

Hamilton Lane has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hamilton Lane and STONECASTLE Fin/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Lane 0 2 1 0 2.33 STONECASTLE Fin/COM 0 0 5 0 3.00

Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.62%. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.41%. Given STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STONECASTLE Fin/COM is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Lane and STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Lane $244.03 million 10.00 $17.34 million $1.64 30.47 STONECASTLE Fin/COM $17.37 million 8.62 $12.03 million $1.59 14.37

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than STONECASTLE Fin/COM. STONECASTLE Fin/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hamilton Lane pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. STONECASTLE Fin/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Hamilton Lane pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STONECASTLE Fin/COM pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats STONECASTLE Fin/COM on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, emerging growth, distressed debt, later stage, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, real estate, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It also invest in technology, healthcare, education, natural resources, energy and essential consumer goods sectors, and cleantech. The firm prefer to invest $1 million to $100 million in companies. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. It prefer to have majority stake in companies. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

