FIG Partners Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (DNBF)

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) – FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. FIG Partners also issued estimates for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get DNB Financial Corp Common Stock alerts:

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNBF. ValuEngine lowered DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Financial Corp Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

DNBF stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $148.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.26. DNB Financial Corp Common Stock has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DNB Financial Corp Common Stock by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bruce E. Moroney sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $169,302.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial Corp Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.