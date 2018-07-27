Fielmann AG (FIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.71 ($73.78).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIE. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. equinet set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of Fielmann traded up €0.40 ($0.47), hitting €61.10 ($71.88), on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 59,968 shares. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.