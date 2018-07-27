Fidus Investment (FDUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 70.01% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment traded up $0.01, reaching $14.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,408. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on Fidus Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.