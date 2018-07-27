Fidelity Southern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (LION)

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.

Fidelity Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Fidelity Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity Southern to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

Fidelity Southern opened at $24.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fidelity Southern has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity Southern news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $366,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $833,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 487 shares of company stock valued at $11,989 over the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.