Fidelity Southern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (LION)

Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st.
Fidelity Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Fidelity Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity Southern to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Fidelity Southern opened at $24.52 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fidelity Southern has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Fidelity Southern news, Director David R. Bockel sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $366,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at $833,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 487 shares of company stock valued at $11,989 over the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Fidelity Southern Company Profile
Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.
