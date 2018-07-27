Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 188.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.30 ($36.82) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.10 ($23.65).

BIT F opened at €6.94 ($8.16) on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.68).

