Federated Investors (FII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Morningstar.com reports. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Federated Investors stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.
About Federated Investors
Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
