Federated Investors (FII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Morningstar.com reports. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Investors stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Federated Investors to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 141,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 24.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

