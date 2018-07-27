Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Share Price

Media headlines about Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High earned a news sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4959086512112 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MAV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,272. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Get Pioneer Municipal High alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

There is no company description available for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.