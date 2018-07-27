FARO Technologies (FARO) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FARO. ValuEngine raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

FARO Technologies stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $67.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,393. The firm has a market cap of $990.52 million, a P/E ratio of 231.38 and a beta of 1.47. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $94,335.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

