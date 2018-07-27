FARO Technologies (FARO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FARO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies opened at $68.45 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.03 and a beta of 1.47.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donofrio sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $94,335.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 818,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 309,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 865.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 276,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.