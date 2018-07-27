Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (FMAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock opened at $47.78 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $440.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.50%. equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 66.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Common Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

