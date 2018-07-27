FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,586 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.63, for a total value of $14,254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,602,023.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 10,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,138,194.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.38.

FactSet Research Systems opened at $204.97 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.09 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

