Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by Cowen from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.39.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down $1.37, reaching $174.89, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 59,713,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,435,225. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $149.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $631.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 156,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $27,260,458.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.30, for a total value of $2,875,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,391,743 shares of company stock worth $3,146,037,590 over the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,033,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,302,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 100,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

