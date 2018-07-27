F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) is Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 294,947 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks comprises approximately 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Dilullo sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $287,621.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $140,316.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,505 shares in the company, valued at $733,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,367 shares of company stock valued at $10,520,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Shares of F5 Networks opened at $177.08 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

