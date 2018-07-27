F.N.B. (FNB) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $13.06. F.N.B. shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 7338924 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.86 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits acquired 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,026.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 256,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,770 shares of company stock valued at $145,250. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 272,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $2,826,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

