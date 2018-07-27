Extra Space Storage (EXR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.39). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 5,531 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $504,980.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K Fred Skousen sold 2,292 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $209,305.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,781,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

