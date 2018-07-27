Extended Stay America (STAY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Extended Stay America earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0375295972022 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Extended Stay America opened at $21.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

