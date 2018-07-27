Extended Stay America (STAY) Announces Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Extended Stay America updated its FY18 guidance to $1.07-1.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STAY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 30,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,022. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

