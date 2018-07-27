Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Earnings Beat

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) rose 9.5% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $139.77 and last traded at $137.79. Approximately 7,264,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 2,129,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.80.

The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,556,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $834,275,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $321,208,000 after buying an additional 247,413 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,108,000 after buying an additional 956,715 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $99,649,000 after buying an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,978 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $99,035,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

