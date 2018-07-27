Exelon (EXC) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a report published on Monday. Guggenheim currently has a $51.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. Exelon’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 201,350 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 31.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,516 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Exelon by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,621 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

