Exelon (EXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the energy giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exelon to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 161,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,276. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 269.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072,773 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 766.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,779,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,800 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 813,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

