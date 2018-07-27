Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,919 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $610,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Exelon by 480.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,382 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 213,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Exelon to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon opened at $42.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

