Excalibur Management Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (INDB)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Independent Bank comprises approximately 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Excalibur Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.38%. equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $268,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $933,156. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.